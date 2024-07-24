San Diego to Use Lumin Sports for Upcoming NLL Season

The San Diego Seals are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season.

While the signature of Zach Currier rightly makes headlines, a lesser-known addition to the performance department is also set to boost the franchise's chances of success in the upcoming season.

Performance Director, Tyler Voas, and his team will use Australian sports-technology platform Lumin Sports to track and consolidate athletic data, medical monitoring, and strength & conditioning programming.

''We're excited to partner with Lumin to integrate all player development metrics into a seamless platform,'' Voas said.

''Having a consolidated dashboard will help our staff, coaches and most importantly our athletes collaborate to track data and improve the competitive advantage of our team.''

The Seals become the second NLL team to embed Lumin Sports in their program, but the first to use Lumin Strength as it's 'go-to' strength and conditioning platform.

Lumin Sports CEO, Ben Tripodi, believes the Seals are set to realise the benefits of consolidating all aspects of sports performance in one platform.

''Our platform takes care of time intensive tasks which allows the Seals' performance staff to spend more time with their athletes,'' Tripodi said.

''Whether it be from a medical, performance, operations, or S&C perspective, every single staff member and athlete will benefit from the roll out.''

''San Diego are at the forefront of performance optimisation and athlete management and we're happy to be playing a role in their program.''

The Seals join the Philadelphia Wings as NLL teams to roll out Lumin Sports. They'll soon be joined by a third franchise, with that announcement set to be made in the coming weeks.

San Diego Seals

The San Diego Seals are a professional box lacrosse team based in San Diego, California, that competes in the National Lacrosse League. The Seals began play in the 2018-2019 season. The team plays its home games at Pechanga Arena.

Lumin Sports

Lumin Sports is an Australian sports technology company. Its software provides teams and clubs with one app to manage athletic performance, team operations, strength & conditioning programming, and medical administration. Lumin software is used by teams competing in the AFL, NBL, NCAA, NLL, MLR, USL, A-League, as well as Olympic committees and tactical operations.

