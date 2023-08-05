Trio of Two-Run Homers Sink Mariachis, 7-3

Albuquerque, NM - The theme of the evening was home runs. Visiting Las Vegas and Albuquerque combined for five long balls, accounting for nine of the 10 total runs in the contest. However, the Aviators connected on three separate two-run blasts, and that was the difference in a 7-3 victory over the Mariachis in front of 9,570 fans at "The Plaza."

The Mariachis led 2-0 after three innings courtesy of a Daniel Montaño two-run homer in the first, but Kevin Smith and Greg Deichmann connected on two-run blasts for Vegas in the fourth.

Hunter Stovall answered back with a solo clout in the home fourth, but that would be the last run Albuquerque scored. The Aviators plated one in the eighth and two in the ninth to ice the contest.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's pitching staff did not issue a walk for the first time since June 18, 2022, vs. Salt Lake (Game 2 of a DH). It was the first time in a nine-inning contest since April 27, 2022 vs. Sacramento.

- The Isotopes still have not won a game in which they have scored three runs or fewer this season (0-18).

- Montaño is 11-for-23 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and nine RBI over his last six games. He has raised his season average from .190 to .229 during the stretch.

- Stovall's solo clout marked his eighth of the season, two away from tying his career-high set in 2018 with Grand Junction. He is 10-for-31 with two homers and eight RBI in his last nine contests.

- Cole Tucker extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a walk in the fifth inning. He is slashing .317/.457/.485 with 12 extra-base hits and 27 base on balls during the stretch. Tucker has walked 20 times in his last 16 contests.

- Connor Kaiser struck out three times in a ballgame for the fourth time this season.

- In 11 games on this homestand, Albuquerque's pitching staff has surrendered 29 home runs. This also ties their longest streak of games with at least one long ball allowed (May 20-June 1).

- Ben Braymer completed six or more innings for the second time in 12 starts with Albuquerque (June 16 at Tacoma). It was his fourth time giving up multiple home runs.

- Fernando Abad surrendered the two-run blast off the bat of Yohel Pozo in the ninth. In two appearances against Las Vegas this season, Abad given up four runs in two innings, while compiling a 1.69 ERA (5 ER/26.2 IP) facing the rest of the league.

- The Isotopes have dropped 18 games this year when leading by multiple runs at some point.

- Albuquerque is 19-8 all time when playing as the Mariachis at home. A total of 250,852 fans have attended the 27 games, an average of 9,290 per contest.

On Deck: The Isotopes aim to split the six-game series tomorrow when right-hander Phillips Valdez is scheduled to make the start. Southpaw Kyle Muller will pitch for Las Vegas. First pitch from Albuquerque is slated for 6:05 pm.

