Reno Clinches Series Victory with 5-1 Win Over Sacramento

Sacramento, CA - The Reno Aces (15-17, 59-48) silenced the Sacramento River Cats (12-20, 46-60) in a 5-1 win Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

The sixth inning was a quintessential Aces offensive onslaught. Reno strung together five hits and a hit-by-pitch for a four-run frame. Pavin Smith and Kyle Lewis reached before Sergio Alcántara singled to tie the affair. Blaze Alexander sent a wicked hop past second to score two more runs, setting the stage for a Jake Hager RBI double to cap the rally.

José Ruiz posted three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no hits allowed in his second start of the series. Ruiz has surrendered just one run in five innings with the Aces following a prolonged stint in the majors. Blake Lalli's bullpen delivered six one-run innings with outstanding performances from Bryce Jarvis, Carlos Vargas, and Justin Martínez.

After struggling in key spots in Friday's loss, the Aces continiously capitalized in those situations Saturday. The BLC Nine went 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position to clinch its first six-game series win of the second half. Reno tallied seven hits and put 10 more on with free passes, including a double and a triple from Jorge Barrosa.

The Aces and River Cats conclude their series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- José Ruiz: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 3 K

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 2B, 3B

- Bryce Jarvis, Carlos Vargas, and Justin Martínez: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 7 K

The Aces return home for a two-week homestand starting Tuesday, August 8th. Reno will host the Salt Lake Bees and Las Vegas Aviators with some special theme nights on deck at Greater Nevada Field.

