Dodgers Downed by Express

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to trim Round Rock's lead to one run, but were unable to complete a comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Express Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (21-11/71-34) took the first lead of the night in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Yonny Hernández out to right field. The Express (16-16/60-46) scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning on a grand slam by Sandro Fabian to take a 4-1 lead. The Dodgers opened the ninth inning with three straight hits, including a RBI single by Bryson Brigman. Another run scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to cut Round Rock's lead to one run, but Round Rock pitcher Ian Kennedy retired the next two OKC batters to end the game.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers' three-game winning streak came to an end as OKC lost to Round Rock for the second time this season in 11 meetings. The Dodgers fell to 71-34 overall and 21-11 during the second half of the Pacific Coast League season...OKC leads the current six-game series against Round Rock, 3-2.

-Yonny Hernández finished the game with a team-high two hits, going 2-for-3 with his third home run of the season and he also scored two runs. He has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-8 with four runs scored.

-Michael Busch hit a double to extend his season-best and career-high on-base streak to 30 consecutive games for the longest active on-base streak in the PCL and tied for the longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season with Devin Mann (May 2-June 13). During the streak, Busch is 42-for-130 (.323) with 12 home runs, 31 RBI and 26 runs scored.

-Saturday was the fourth time in the last six games and ninth time in the last 13 games that a game for Oklahoma City was decided by one or two runs. The Dodgers are now 34-15 in games decided by two runs or less this season.

-Dodgers' starting pitcher Landon Knack tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits. He did not issue a walk and recorded three strikeouts...Kyle Hurt (0-1) made his Triple-A debut and pitched the game's final 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

-The grand slam allowed by the Dodgers was the fourth allowed by OKC this season and the first allowed by the team since July 6 against Albuquerque. It was also the second grand slam allowed at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark by OKC in 2023.

-Prior to the game, the first three inductees to the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame were recognized during a pregame ceremony at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - pitcher R.A. Dickey, manager Bobby Jones and outfielder/designated hitter Jason Botts.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Express conclude their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and kids can take the field to run the bases following the game.Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

