Albuquerque Evens Series with 10-5 Victory

August 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes led wire-to-wire after jumping out to an 8-0 lead at the end of three frames, including five in the third, to claim a 10-5 triumph to even the six-game series at two games each Friday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has tallied double-digit runs in four of their last six contests after going 15-straight games without recording 10-plus tallies.

-The Isotopes completed just their 10th win this year after being outhit by their opponent.

-Albuquerque plated five runs in a frame for the 11th time this year. The club has also scored at least three runs in an inning five times this series.

-The Isotopes tallied 11 total bases on the night. It's just the team's fifth win of the year when tallying 11 or fewer total bases.

-Cole Tucker extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a single and two walks. He also tallied two RBI. His streak is the second-longest in the Pacific Coast League, three behind Oklahoma City's Michael Busch. It is also the longest by an Isotope in 2023. During the stretch, he is slashing .327/.464/.500 with nine doubles, one triple, two homers, 15 RBI and 26 walks. He has 19 walks over his past 15 contests.

-Aaron Schunk tallied his 28th multi-hit effort and his 15th multi-RBI contest. It's his first multi-RBI game since July 14 vs. Salt Lake. He also recorded his fourth triple of the year and first since June 9 vs. Sugar Land.

-Willie MacIver tallied a single and an RBI. He has an RBI in three of his last four games, tallying five during that stretch. Additionally, he has a modest four-game hit streak (.375, 6x16) with two doubles.

-Hunter Stovall recorded a hit and two RBI, his eighth multi-RBI game of the year. He has an RBI in four of his last five games (seven). He also has a modest four-game hitting streak (.333, 5x15).

-Karl Kauffmann earned his third Triple-A win of the year after tossing 5.2 innings and allowing one run on seven hits and three walks while fanning three. He became the sixth Isotopes pitcher to toss 5.0-plus innings and allow exactly one run. He was one out away from tallying his fourth quality start of the year.

-Reliever Justin Bruihl made his Isotopes and Rockies organizational debut, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings while fanning two. He did not allow a baserunner.

-The Isotopes have scored 91 runs in the first inning in 2023, the third-most in all of Triple-A.

-Albuquerque was held to one extra-base hit (Schunk triple) for the 16th time this year, fourth of the homestand and second time this series.

-Isotope hitters struck out 11 times, the ninth time the club has tallied double-digit strikeouts in the second half. In the first half, the club recorded 10-plus strikeouts 38 times. Additionally, between the sixth and seventh frames, Albuquerque struck out in six-straight plate appearances.

-The Isotopes have surrendered a homer in ten-straight contests, tying their second-longest streak of the year (season high: 10, June 1 - May 21. Additionally, the club has allowed 26 over the first eight games of the homestand (Las Vegas: nine; Sugar Land: 17).

-Albuquerque has allowed at least four runs in a frame in three of the four contests.

-Tonight's time of game was 3:10, just the sixth Isotopes game in the second half that went over 3:00.

-Las Vegas' Manager Fran Riordan was tossed in the top of the fourth frame after arguing about a player ejection moments before.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game five Saturday at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Ben Braymer while Las Vegas is expected to send Joey Estes to the hill.

