Chihuahuas Nip Bees

August 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas completed a late comeback to take down the Salt Lake Bees 9-7 on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark.

The Chihuahuas grabbed an early lead as Oscar Mercado hit a three-run home run in the first inning off Cam Vieaux, but the Bees held El Paso scoreless for the next four innings. In the fifth inning Jack Lopez cleared the bases with a bases loaded double and then scored on a Chris Okey home run to give the Bees a 5-3 lead. The lead was short lived as El Paso jumped back in front with four runs in the sixth inning and added a pair of crucial insurance runs in the seventh. Salt Lake loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate three times but only brought runs across with a pair of ground outs in the frame.

The two teams combined to use 13 pitchers and threw 373 total pitches as the two offenses combined for 16 hits and 18 walks. Okey recorded the only multi-hit game for the Bees with a 3-for-4 night.

Salt Lake and El Paso will finish the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

