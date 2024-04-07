Trio of Home Runs Lead the Tourists to Comeback Win

April 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists took the rubber match from the Winston-Salem Dash, 12-5, on Sunday afternoon. The Tourists overcame an early deficit, scored the game's final 11 runs, and clinched the series two games to one.

Pascanel Ferreras hit a solo Home Run to begin the bottom of the third inning that tied the score 1-1. Winston-Salem used a four-run fourth to build a 5-1 lead; however, the Tourists responded and took control.

Narbe Cruz and Ferreras both plated a run in the bottom of the fourth. Cruz then tied the game in the fifth with a two-run single. Ferreras followed with an RBI single that gave the Tourists a lead they would never relinquish.

Collin Price provided some breathing room in the bottom of the seventh. Asheville's backstop clubbed a three-run Home Run to left to put the Tourists in front 9-5. Brice Matthews tacked on an RBI single and Luis Baez laced a two-run Home Run in the eighth.

The pitching staff was led by Jose Guedez. The right-hander pitched 4.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, struck out seven, and was credited with the win.

Next up for the Tourists is a six-game series in Brooklyn, NY. Game one against the Cyclones begins on Tuesday evening at 7:00pm ET.

