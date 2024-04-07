Aberdeen Tops BlueClaws 4-1 in Sunday Series Finale

April 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 4-1 on Sunday in the series finale at ShoreTown Ballpark though the BlueClaws took two of three in the first series of the season.

BlueClaws starter Estibenzon Jimenez was sizzling. He retired the first nine batters he faced before a leadoff single by Enrique Bradfield in the fourth. Jimenez, however, picked him off. After allowing a lead off single in the fifth, he got a double-play ball and faced the minimum 15 through the first five innings.

Jordan Dissin opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI double to left-center, scoring Andrick Nava who had singled to start the inning.

Aberdeen, however, took the lead in the sixth. After two reached off Jimenez, Jonathan Petit came on. He walked one, and Mac Horvath doubled in three to give the IronBirds the lead. They added a run on a single by Creed Willems to go up 4-1.

Jimenez was charged with two runs over 5.1 innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

Hendry Mendez had two hits for the second straight game for Jersey Shore.

Mason Ronan, Alex Rao, and Nate Karaffa all threw scoreless innings in relief for the BlueClaws.

Graham Firoved got the last six outs to earn the save while Carter Baumler earned the win in relief.

The BlueClaws head to Hickory and open a six game series against the Crawdads on Tuesday night. LHP Braeden Fausnaught starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.