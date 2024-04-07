Shutout Pitching Powers Renegades

Bowling Green, Ky. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used another dominating pitching performance to shut out the Bowling Green Hot Rods 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. Three Renegades pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, the first of the year for Hudson Valley.

Making his first start of the season, Cam Schlittler turned in a phenomenal outing. The right-hander had the best outing of his career thus far, setting a new career-high with 6.0 innings and tying his career-best with seven strikeouts. Schlittler (1-0) allowed just one hit and one walk in the outing while becoming the first Renegades pitcher to complete six innings in a start in 2024.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the Renegades pitching staff combined at one point to not allow a hit to Hot Rods across 10.2 innings and yielded just three hits across the last two games of the series. Seven total pitchers combined to hold Bowling Green to no runs across the final 16.1 innings of the series.

The game remained scoreless into the top of the sixth, when the Renegades broke through against Hot Rods reliever Jake Christianson. Jesus Rodriguez and Josh Moylan got the inning started with back-to-back singles before Garrett Martin doubled to center to chase home Rodriguez. Alexander Vargas lifted a sacrifice fly to left to plate Moylan and grow the lead to 2-0.

Jared Serna ripped a home run to left off Christianson (0-1) in the top of the seventh to extend the advantage to 3-0. It was the second straight game with a long ball for Serna, who led off on Saturday night with a solo blast.

Ben Sheilds backed up Schlittler with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his professional debut, and Geoff Gilbert tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his first career save.

This was the first shutout of the 2024 season for the Renegades, who threw 13 shutouts in 2023, although they didn't record their first until their 40th game of the season.

Hudson Valley enjoys a day off on Monday before starting a new series with the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night. First pitch from AdventHealth Ballpark is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Renegades turn to RHP Jackson Fristoe to lift the lid in the series, while the Emperors have not announced a starter.

Coverage begins on the Renegades Baseball Network at 5:45 p.m. Following the current road trip, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, April 16 for their Home Opener against the Aberdeen IronBirds. To purchase tickets, slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

