Back-To-Back Jared McKenzie Walk-Offs Seal Series Sweep for Wilmington in Extras

April 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones in Jared McKenzie walk-off fashion for the second straight night to sweep their opening series of the season on April 7, 2024.

The first two innings were highlighted by pitching, as Wilmington's starter Luke Young struck out four and Brooklyn's Calvin Ziegler struck out five.

In the bottom of the third, Ziegler struck out the side in order for the second straight inning. He had eight straight strikeouts heading into the fourth. Ziegler departed after four innings of perfect pitching, not allowing a single Blue Rock batter on base and striking out nine.

Maxwell Romero Jr. broke up the Cyclones' no-hitter with a two-out single to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pitching continued to shine after the starters exited the contest as the game remained scoreless through eight innings.

Wilmington didn't have much going at the plate through the eighth, only having the two hits from Romero Jr. and Jared McKenzie.

The bullpens were stellar on both sides as Blue Rocks' Wander Arias and Marlon Perez combined for four scoreless innings while only giving up one hit, no walks and striking out six.

Right fielder Elijah Nunez led off the ninth inning with a single up the middle, but the Blue Rocks couldn't cash in and the game headed to extra innings tied 0-0.

The top of the tenth went smoothly for the Blue Rocks, turning a double play on a fly ball and outfield assist from Nunez.

In the bottom of the tenth, with the automatic runner on second, the Cyclones intentionally walked Murphy Stehly to set up a double play chance. Brandon Boissiere hit a long fly out that allowed the runners to advance to second and third.

After intentionally walking Romero Jr. to load the bases, Jared McKenzie was the hero for the second night in a row, hitting a walk-off sacrifice fly that scored pinch runner Johnathon Thomas.

The Blue Rocks will be back in action on the road against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Tuesday, April 9.

