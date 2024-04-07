Curet Tosses Four Scoreless in Bowling Green 3-0 Loss

April 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Yoniel Curet picked up four strikeouts over 4.0 shutout innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-2) logged just two hits in a 3-0 loss to the Hudson Valley Renegades (2-1) on Sunday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Hudson Valley broke a scoreless game in the top of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Jake Christianson. Jesus Rodriguez and Josh Moylan tagged back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Garrett Martin doubled, moving Moylan to third and scoring Rodriguez from to make it 1-0. Alexander Vargas drove in Moylan on an RBI sacrifice fly, extending the lead, 2-0. Jared Serna homered off Christianson in the seventh to put Hudson Valley up 3-0.

The Hot Rods offense went scoreless the rest of the way, falling to the Renegades, 3-0.

Curet struck out four, walked three, and allowed a hit over 4.0 scoreless frames. Christianson (0-1) took the loss, letting up three runs on four hits, three walks, and three strikeouts over 2.2 innings. T.J. Fondtain tossed a shutout 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out two in the process. Jack Hartman pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two and allowing a hit.

Bowling Green has an off-day on Monday before traveling to Fluor Field to take on the Greenville Drive for a six-game series. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:05 PM CT.

