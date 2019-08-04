Tribe Swept by Columbus on Tom's Late Homer

INDIANAPOLIS - Will Craig notched his career-high 21st home run of the season but a 1-for-15 drought with runners in scoring position hurt the Tribe as Columbus earned a three-game sweep on Sunday, 3-2. Indy's pitching staff surrendered just five hits but issued nine walks and hit two batters in the defeat.

Both teams squandered scoring chances up until Ka'ai Tom - already with two game-winning hits in the past week against Indy - opened the eighth with a leadoff home run off Tyler Lyons (L, 4-3). Indy's last threat came in the home eighth with runners at the corners and one away, but Jason Martin and Hunter Owen went down swinging against Hector Hernandez.

Indy (56-56) collected leadoff hits in three of nine innings, two for extra bases, and didn't score in any of them. Kevin Kramer was on third base with one out twice after a triple and a double but couldn't be brought in by the bottom half of the lineup.

Cole Tucker walked to lead off the bottom of the first and Craig sent a towering fly ball 403 feet to the left field corner to give the Indians an early 2-0 lead.

Columbus (64-48) tied the game at 2-2 by tallying just one hit against Alex McRae. After two one-out walks in the fourth, Dioner Navarro singled into right field to drive in one. Two more walks brought in another run to finish McRae's day. He allowed a career-high seven walks and tied the Victory Field era record in the process, becoming the eighth pitcher to reach that number and first since Eric Hacker on May 31, 2009.

Montana DuRapau stranded the bases loaded in the fourth inning to give McRae the no-decision. Shao-Ching Chiang tossed six innings of two-run ball but also left with a no-decision. Kyle Nelson (W, 1-0) fired a scoreless seventh before Tom's game-winning blast. Jon Edwards (S, 3) retired the side in the ninth for his second save of the series.

The Tribe begin a six-game IL South road trip on Tuesday. They begin at Norfolk in a 7:05 p.m. ET start before traveling to Durham on Friday.

