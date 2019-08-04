Bats Drop Final Game of Homestand, 12-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (47-66) fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (50-63) by a final score of 12-0 Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. The loss evened the all-time series record to 219-219 in the 438 total matchups.

The Mud Hens wasted little time jumping out to an early lead as they were able to have a huge first inning, led by a bases-clearing double from third-baseman Dawel Lugo. He would promptly be driven in by an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0, and subsequently cutting Bats starter Tejay Antone's (2-7, 6.12) day short, only going one inning and allowing four runs on four hits with a walk.

Toledo would tack on two more in the fourth thanks to a two-RBI base knock from the two time MLB All-Star, Josh Harrison. The Mud Hens would extend the lead even further in the fifth, when Frank Swindel would drive a ball into the left-field seats for a three-run shot, making the lead 9-0.

Though Toledo's offense was excellent, they also reaped the benefits of sensational pitching. Mud Hens starter and former Louisville Cardinal Kyle Funkhouser (2-5, 7.98) returned to Toldeo's roster for today's start, his first Triple-A start since July 12 which also took place at Louisville Slugger Field. He would take advantage of the opportunity throwing five scoreless innings allowing only two hits with six K's and a pair of walks; an effort that was good enough to secure the win.

The Bats would finish the game with a position-player pitcher, as Christian Colon made his first career pitching appearance, and the fifth of the season for the Bats. The first being Courtney Hawkins on April 28 against the Norfolk Tides, and the other three occurrences coming from Alberti Chavez on May 25, 28, and June 26 this season.

Following the off-day tomorrow, Louisville will hit the road for a six game road trip, starting in Allentown, PA for three games at Coca-Cola Park against the Philadelphia Phillies' top farm team, the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Game one of the three game series will take place Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Righty Keury Mella (7-10, 4.81) will get the ball for the Bats and will take on the southpaw Cole Irvin (4-0, 4.08) of the Iron Pigs.

