Toledo Scores 12 in Shutout Victory over Louisville

August 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Louisville, Ky. - The Toledo Mud Hens concluded their road trip against the Louisville Bats on Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field with a 12-0 victory, winning two of the three games of the series.

A 12-run game for Toledo was highlighted by the recent arrival, Frank Schwindel. At the plate, Schwindel totaled four RBI, including a home run in the fifth inning, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored as well.

The Mud Hens broke open the scoring column early in the first inning. Dawel Lugo came to dish with the bases loaded and two outs, coming through with a double up the middle, clearing the bases to give Toledo an early lead. On the day, Lugo ended 4-for-5 with three RBI. Next up,Schwindel singled to score Lugo, giving Toledo a quick 4-0 advantage and causing Louisville to make a pitching change before the start of the second inning.

On the mound for Toledo, Kyle Funkhouser sent down seven straight Bats from the first to the third inning after giving up a leadoff double to begin the game. The run was ended by a walk to Nick Longhi with the next hit coming in the fourth inning with two outs.

Toledo tacked on two more in the top of the fourth. Josh Harrison entered the box with runners at second and third following a stolen base by Danny Woodrow. Harrison singled on a fly ball that scored both Woodrow and Schwindel, increasing the Toledo lead to 6-0.

The Hens continued to add runs in the fifth. Mikie Mahtook drew a walk followed by a single from Lugo setting up a three-run home run by Schwindel, his second in as many games, to increase the Toledo lead to 9-0.

Victor Alcantara came in for Toledo in the sixth inning replacing the starter Funkhouser. Over five innings of work, Funkhouser allowed just two hits resulting in no runs while walking two and striking out six.

The top of the seventh began with back-to-back singles from Willi Castro and Lugo before Kade Scivicque reached on a fielding error with Castro scoring to move the Mud Hens lead to 10-0.

Next out of the pen for Toledo was Austin Adams in the bottom of the seventh. In one inning, Alcantara struck out two and walked one while not allowing a hit.

In the eighth, the Bats also made a pitching change, bringing in Christian Colon to pitch, marking the first time since July 6 that the Hens faced a position player pitching. The last was JB Shuck for Indianapolis. Colon gave up two runs in the eighth with both RBI going to Castro pushing the score to 12-0 Toledo.

After allowing a single and recording a strikeout, Adams' day in relief came to a close, being replaced by Jose Manuel Fernandez in the bottom of the eighth. Over 1.1 innings, Adams struck out one and gave up one hit. Fernandez utilized a one-pitch inning-ending double play to end the eighth before pitching the ninth as well.

What's Next:

Following an off day on Monday for the Mud Hens, the team will return to Fifth Third Field on Tuesday to face the Buffalo Bisons for the first time this season. Toledo is set to send Beau Burrows to the mound for the first game of the series with Buffalo scheduling Brock Stewart for the start.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: 0 for 5

11. IF Willi Castro: 4 for 5, 2 RBI

14. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

27. OF Jacob Robson: DNP

Hens' Notes:

- Prior to the start of Sunday's game, the Mud Hens placed P Daniel Stumpf on the Temporary Inactive list.

- Danny Woodrow stole his 16th stolen base of the season in the fourth inning, increasing Toledo's International League lead in the category.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.