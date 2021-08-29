Tri-City Takes Care of Eugene Once More

PASCO, WA - It was another night of offensive woes for the Eugene Emeralds (57-45) who were dealt their fifth straight loss at the hands of Tri-City Dust Devils (42-59), falling on Saturday night by a final score of 4-2 at Gesa Stadium.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Adam Seminaris (2-0, 0.75 ERA): 6.0 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 8 K

Losing Pitcher: Kai-Wei Teng (5-5, 4.75 ERA): 2.1 IP | 4 H | 4 R | 4 ER | 3 BB | 2 K

Save: Luke Murphy (2)

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Tri-City: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED: Tri-City opened the scoring in the third inning when the Dust Devils batted around as four singles, two walks, and a run-producing groundout all amounted to four runs for the home side.

Adrian Rondon led off the inning by working a five-pitch walk, Griffin Mazur followed with a single to right field, and Kyle Kasser followed with a five-pitch walk of his own to load the bases.

Kyren Paris came up and chopped what seemed to be a tailor-made double play ball right at shortstop Marco Luciano, but Luciano bobbled the ball on the transfer after initially fielding it cleanly and was only able to get the force out at second as Rondon came in to score the game's first run while Paris was safe at second without a throw.

Jordyn Adams then singled sharply up the middle to score Mazur from third and make it 2-0, and Braxton Martinez followed with a single to left that once again loaded the bases.

Kevin Maitan came up and continued the spree of singles with one of his own, looping a soft pop up to left that was then bobble by Eugene's Armani Smith while fielding it through the thick grass as both Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams came into score to put Tri-City up 4-0 in the third.

It stayed 4-0 until the eighth when the Emeralds offense finally started to show some significant signs of life, starting with a leadoff infield single by Ismael Munguia. Brett Auerbach followed in the next at-bat in which he was hit by a pitch, and after a passed ball in the ensuing at-bat allowed both Munguia and Auerbach to advance ninety feet, Armani Smith brought both of them home with a slicing double to the right-center field gap that cut Eugene's deficit in half, 4-2.

The rally was quickly put down, though, as Sean Roby and Ricardo Genovés both struck out on three pitches while Marco Luciano flied out softly on an 0-1 pitch, and the Emeralds when quietly and in order in the ninth to seal their fifth consecutive loss, falling to the last place Dust Devils by a final of 4-2.

Eugene once again could not cash in with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-11 with RISP while leaving seven runners on base.

Through five games this series, Eugene is 3-for-47 with RISP and has left 37 runners left on base.

Yet again, Eugene missed out on a chance to move back into first place as the Everett AquaSox (57-44) once again lost to the Spokane Indians (56-45), 6-5. Eugene remains just 0.5 game behind Everett entering Sunday, but Spokane is now just 0.5 game behind the Emeralds as well.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Jasier Herrera - RHP: Fresh off firing a season-high six strikeouts in his last outing, Herrera eclipsed that tonight by scattering eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings of work in a dominant relief performance.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds wrap their six-game series in Pasco, Washington against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 6:05pm PST.

