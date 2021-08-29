Big Inning Buoys C's to Series Split

August 29, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - A six-run second inning was more than enough for the Vancouver Canadians in an 8-4 win over the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Ron Tonkin Field.

The big inning was almost entirely the product of a two-out rally. Leading 1-0 after a walk, a single and a sacrifice fly, the C's attack began with a free pass issued to Zac Cook on a 3-2 pitch to continue the inning. Rafael Lantigua worked a walk to load the bases for Tanner Morris, who singled home two runs to make it 3-0. Spencer Horwitz followed with an RBI single two pitches later to bounce starter Kyler Stout from the game. Orelvis Martinez walked against the new pitcher then Will Robertson brought in two more runs with a base hit to put the Canadians ahead 6-0.

#13 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse was solid in his second start of the series. The right-hander went four and two-thirds scoreless before the Hops got to him for a pair of runs with two outs in the fifth and forced him out of the game before he could become the pitcher of record. Justin Maese (W, 3-1) came on and handled the rest of the stanza and a scoreless sixth to earn the win.

Vancouver scored a run with two outs in the sixth thanks to a Lantigua single, a stolen base and Morris' third hit of the day to give him three RBI and run the score to 7-2. Martinez - the #3 Blue Jays prospect - belted a lead-off solo shot in the seventh to put the Canadians ahead by six.

The Hops managed to plate two more runs in the bottom of the seventh on three consecutive two-out knocks, but Roither Hernandez hung a zero in the eighth and Hagen Danner did the same in the ninth to lock down the win and earn the C's a series split with Hillsboro.

Morris and Horwitz both extended their hitting streaks to a team-high 18 consecutive games. The league record is 26, established in 1962. Morris has now reached base in 27 straight starts.

After an off-day Monday, the C's travel north to Everett for the first of six with the AquaSox (Mariners) on Tuesday night at Funko Field. Paxton Schultz gets the nod for Vancouver while the Frogs have yet to name their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and can be heard live on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.