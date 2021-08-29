Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short, 6-5

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (57-44) dropped their fifth game of the series against the Spokane Indians (56-45), falling 6-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Brenton Doyle got the ball rolling for Spokane with a three-run home run in the top of the second. Before the end of the inning, Cade Harris drove in their fourth run of the inning with an RBI double. In the top of the sixth, Harris scored the Indians' fifth run when Jack Blomgren hit a sacrifice fly to right field.

The Frogs scored in the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back homers from Cade Marlowe and Connor Hoover, leaving them trailing 5-2. A sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth drove in Spokane's sixth and final run. In the bottom of the inning, Marlowe crushed a three-run homer, but RHP Dugan Darnell drew a strikeout and popout to end the game, solidifying the Frogs' 6-5 loss.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, five AquaSox pitchers contributed, striking out five and giving up nine hits. At the plate, Victor Labrada and Marlowe both went 2-for-5. Labrada doubled in the second while Marlowe hit two home runs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Sunday, August 29 for the seventh and final game against the Spokane Indians. Sunday is Faith and Family Night presented by Calvary Arlington. Don't forget about postgame Kids Run the Bases! Meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club members go first.

