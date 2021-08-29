Dust Devils Notch Sixth Straight

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Adam Seminaris

A big inning lifted the Tri-City Dust Devils (42-59) to the 4-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. The victory extends Tri-City's longest win streak of the season to six games.

A combination of four hits and two walks in the bottom of the third inning allowed the Dust Devils to score four runs off Eugene starter Kai-Wei Teng. Kevin Matian led the way at the plate for Tri-City, producing three hits and driving in two runs. Adam Seminaris earned the win after tossing six scoreless innings and Luke Murphy picked up the second save of his pro career in only his third outing when he slammed the door shut on the Emeralds.

The Dust Devils will send Ky Bush to the mound on Sunday night in the series finale as Tri-City looks for the sweep. First pitch at Gesa Stadium is set for 6:05 pm. The Emeralds will send right-hander Connor Nurse to the mound.

