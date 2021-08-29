Long Ball Plagues C's in Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians fell to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 9-6 on Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Hillsboro scored four runs in the first inning - including a lead-off homer from Jorge Barrosa - to jump out to an early lead, but the C's came roaring back with two runs in the second on Will Robertson's two-run blast then took the lead with three runs in the third. In that inning, Zac Cook was hit by a pitch before Rafael Lantigua doubled to put two runners on. Tanner Morris extended his hitting streak to 17 consecutive games with a two-RBI double to tie the game then Spencer Horwitz made it 17 straight with a hit with a run-scoring single to make it 5-4 Vancouver.

The lead proved to be short-lived. A three-run bottom of the third put the Canadians behind by two before back-to-back solo shots in the home half of the fourth ran the score to 9-5 Hops.

Horwitz hit his second home run in as many days in the fifth to bring Vancouver within three, but despite putting runners on base in three of the final four innings the C's couldn't mount another comeback and dropped their third game of the series.

Willy Gaston and Thomas Ruwe were excellent in relief. The former tossed three shutout innings, allowed two hits and K'd two while the latter put up a zero in the eighth with a walk and two punch outs in his third career High-A outing.

Vancouver will seek a series split in the finale tomorrow afternoon. #13 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse gets the ball for the C's while Hillsboro has yet to name their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and can be heard live on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

