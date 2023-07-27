Tri-City Sweeps Joliet for Fourth Consecutive Win

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (39-24) collected their third sweep of the season, second at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium after defeating the Joliet Slammers (27-36) 8-3 on Thursday.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the first time in the series against Joliet. Pavin Parks greeted Ricky Castro with a single in the first. Cito Culver then walked. Juan Kelly laced an RBI double, and Culver went to third. Ian Walters followed suit with a two-run single to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-0 advantage.

Joliet responded in the second. Phillip Steering and Lane Baremore had back-to-back singles off Jhon Vargas. Matt McGarry picked up an RBI double. Tyler Depreta-Johnson plated a run with a groundout to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Slammers tied the game at 3-3 in the third after Matt Warkentin hit a solo homer.

Tri-City retook the lead in the fourth. Lamar Briggs led off with a single, and stole second. Jaxon Hallmark singled, and Connor Bagnieski walked to load the bases. Parks came through with a two-run double. Cale Jones followed suit with a two-run single to put the ValleyCats on top, 7-3.

Tri-City tacked on another run in the fifth. Walters hit a double, and Briggs drove him in with a single to make it an 8-3 game.

Vargas (2-0) earned the win. He tossed five frames, allowing three runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out eight. Greg Veliz and Elliot Carney each tossed two scoreless innings to seal the victory.

Castro (3-3) received the loss. He pitched six innings, giving up eight runs on 10 hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri City travels to Crushers Stadium to take on the Lake Erie Crushers tomorrow, Friday, July 28 for the first game of a three-game set. It is the last series the ValleyCats will play against a team from the Frontier League West Division during the regular season. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | JOLIET 3

W: Jhon Vargas (2-0)

L: Ricky Castro (3-3)

Time of Game: 2:31

Attendance: 3,187

