Tri-City Sweeps Joliet for Fourth Consecutive Win
July 27, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (39-24) collected their third sweep of the season, second at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium after defeating the Joliet Slammers (27-36) 8-3 on Thursday.
Tri-City opened the scoring for the first time in the series against Joliet. Pavin Parks greeted Ricky Castro with a single in the first. Cito Culver then walked. Juan Kelly laced an RBI double, and Culver went to third. Ian Walters followed suit with a two-run single to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-0 advantage.
Joliet responded in the second. Phillip Steering and Lane Baremore had back-to-back singles off Jhon Vargas. Matt McGarry picked up an RBI double. Tyler Depreta-Johnson plated a run with a groundout to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Slammers tied the game at 3-3 in the third after Matt Warkentin hit a solo homer.
Tri-City retook the lead in the fourth. Lamar Briggs led off with a single, and stole second. Jaxon Hallmark singled, and Connor Bagnieski walked to load the bases. Parks came through with a two-run double. Cale Jones followed suit with a two-run single to put the ValleyCats on top, 7-3.
Tri-City tacked on another run in the fifth. Walters hit a double, and Briggs drove him in with a single to make it an 8-3 game.
Vargas (2-0) earned the win. He tossed five frames, allowing three runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out eight. Greg Veliz and Elliot Carney each tossed two scoreless innings to seal the victory.
Castro (3-3) received the loss. He pitched six innings, giving up eight runs on 10 hits, walking two, and striking out three.
Tri City travels to Crushers Stadium to take on the Lake Erie Crushers tomorrow, Friday, July 28 for the first game of a three-game set. It is the last series the ValleyCats will play against a team from the Frontier League West Division during the regular season. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | JOLIET 3
W: Jhon Vargas (2-0)
L: Ricky Castro (3-3)
Time of Game: 2:31
Attendance: 3,187
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 27, 2023
- Tri-City Sweeps Joliet for Fourth Consecutive Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Otters' Batter Crushers Under Barrage of Doubles - Evansville Otters
- Hit Parade Sends Boomers to Sweep - Schaumburg Boomers
- Wes Darvill Walks off Jackals to Salvage Finale - Washington Wild Things
- Crushers Falter in the Fifth - Lake Erie Crushers
- Y'alls Drop Series-Clinching Heartbreaker - Florence Y'alls
- Veolia Firefighter Night with the New York Boulders Friday - New York Boulders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City ValleyCats Stories
- Tri-City Sweeps Joliet for Fourth Consecutive Win
- Gill Fires Quality Start to Series-Clinching Win
- ValleyCats Crank Five Homers in Slammers' First Visit to "The Joe"
- Beebe Backed by ValleyCats' Five-Run Seventh in Series Win
- ValleyCats Fall Victim to the Long Ball in Dietz's Debut