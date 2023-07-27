Veolia Firefighter Night with the New York Boulders Friday

July 27, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







POMONA, NY - In conjunction with Veolia Water, the New York Boulders will be hosting a jam-packed night of activities Friday night at Clover Stadium to honor our brave firefighters and their unwavering commitment to our community. Don't miss out on these amazing highlights:

Sports Pennant Giveaway - The first 500 fans under 12 years old will receive an awesome sports pennant sponsored by Clover. Collect and show off your team spirit!

Free Beard Trims - Sport Clips in West Haverstraw is generously offering free beard trims for all our firemen.

"Touch a Truck" Firehouse Display - Get up close and personal with an impressive lineup of vehicles and apparatus from our local firehouses. Explore and learn about the equipment used by our heroic firefighters.

Golf Simulator from Golfzon in Palisades Mall - Fans will also enjoy one hour of free use of the state-of-the-art golf simulator at Golfzon in Palisades Mall.

Postgame Firefighter Relay Challenge: The action doesn't stop after the game! Watch as teams of courageous firefighter from local firehouses compete in a thrilling relay challenge. The winning team will receive $500 from Eidman Agency. They'll also receive use of a Luxury Suite at the stadium.

In addition to these nights, the Boulders hold promotional theme nights for all home games throughout the remainder of the season. For more information regarding theme nights, value packs, individual tickets, and more, please visit the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 27, 2023

Veolia Firefighter Night with the New York Boulders Friday - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.