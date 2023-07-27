Bolts Scarfed by Grizzlies

July 27, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SAUGET, IL- The Windy City City ThunderBolts surrendered their third sweep of the season falling 12-7 against the Gateway Grizzlies Thursday evening.

Gateway (38-23) for the second consecutive night notched a mountainous comeback.

Windy City (26-35) third baseman Junior Martina nailed an RBI double to right field for a 1-0 Bolts lead in the top of the third. Peyton Isaacson drilled a line drive to right accumulating a 3-0 Bolts advantage.

Concluding the top of the third inning, Will Riley hit a deep fly ball to right center field that was robbed by Grizzlies center fielder Eric Rivera who trampled over the fence with the ball in his glove with two men on.

Martina continued his hot bat in the top of the fourth inning with his second double of the night, driving in two more RBI's for a 6-0 Windy City. Martina now has a team leading 38 RBI the campaign. Bren Spillane smoked a two run double for a 6-0 lead.

An RBI single by Kyle Gaedele in the bottom of the fourth inning cut the Bolts lead to 6-1.

Former ThunderBolt Jarius Richards hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, delivering another run into a 6-2 Bolts lead.

Following a walk to Willie Estrada with the bases loaded, The Grizzlies scarfed an infield RBI single by Abdiel Diaz for a 6-4 Windy City. Richards laced a two run double to left field knotting the game at 6-6. Eric Rivera knocked a two-run triple, cementing a six run sixth Grizzlies.

Windy City is back in action Friday evening at Ozinga Field hosting the Ottawa Titans at 6:35 CT. Windy City LHP Javier Reynoso (2-0, 3.15) v Ottawa (TBA).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.