Otters' Batter Crushers Under Barrage of Doubles

Avon, Ohio - The Evansville Otters hit six doubles with 13 total hits to defeat the Lake Erie Crushers 10-2 Thursday night at Mercy Health Stadium.

Dakota Phillips led the Otters with three hits and three RBIs. Six Otters totaled multi-hit days.

Evansville pitching held Lake Erie to just four hits and two runs with Crushers' batters reaching in just three innings all game.

Braden Scott in his second outing back with Evansville worked a quality start, striking out nine with just two runs allowed over six innings.

Phillips starred early for the Otters at the plate. He hit an RBI double in the first inning and then again in the third for Evansville's first two runs of the game.

Lake Erie tied the ballgame with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Evansville's offense then exploded in the fifth inning with five runs. Noah Myers led off with a double, and Phillips opened the scoring with an RBI single that bounced off the 1st base bag.

Jomar Reyes followed with an RBI double and Ethan Skender capped the frame with a two-RBI triple off the left field wall.

The Otters closed the game out with one run in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Aaron Beck led off the eighth with a double and scored on a fielder's choice. Four singles in the ninth inning plated the final two runs of the game.

Kevin Davis pitched two perfect innings in relief, striking out five of six batters while Leoni De La Cruz closed the ballgame out with a scoreless ninth.

Quiggle and Myers both advanced on-base streaks to a season-high 17 games. Jeffrey Baez worked three walks, tying an Otters' best this year.

The Otters earn their first win at Mercy Health Stadium this year in the final game of the season between the two division foes.

Evansville continues the road trip as they journey further east to face the New York Boulders. First pitch from Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT. The game will be broadcast on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

