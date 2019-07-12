Tri-City Stumbles in Extras

The Tri-City Dust Devils (13-14) fell 4-1 in ten innings to the Spokane Indians (15-12) on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium. The game turned in the top of the tenth inning when the Indians scored three runs with two outs off of Tri-City reliever Wen-Hua Sung.

Hits were at a premium throughout the evening. The Dust Devils only had two hits in the first seven innings of the game. After Spokane scored their first run of the night in the top of the fifth inning, the game stayed tied until the top of the tenth. A pair of big two-out hits lifted the Indians to the win. Jonah McReynolds drove in Jake Hoover with a double off the wall in center field to score what became the winning run. The game went further out of reach for Tri-City when David Garcia hit a two-run home run right after McReynold's clutch hit.

The Dust Devils will look to even the three-game series with Spokane on Friday night. Left-hander Cullen Dana will make the first start of his professional career for Tri-City. The Indians will counter with right-hander Theo McDowell. It will be Star Wars Night presented by Gesa Credit Union and also a CO-Energy Family Feast Night.

