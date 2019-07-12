Frogs Drop Game against Canadians, 7-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The AquaSox trailed the Canadians all nine innings, ultimately dropping the first game in the series, 7-3.

Will Robertson hit a two-run homer in the top of the second, taking the lead for the Canadians. In the top of the third, Trevor Schwecke hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field, easily driving in Cameron Eden to put the Canadians ahead 3-0.

The Canadians continued to build on their lead in the top of the sixth inning when a ground ball single scored the fourth run of the game. Yorman Rodriguez doubled, forcing in Cameron Eden just before Philip Clarke took home after a wild pitch, leaving the Frogs trailing 6-0.

The AquaSox picked up their first run in the bottom of the seventh when Josh Almonte walked Patrick Frick with bases loaded, allowing Juan Camacho to score. A passed ball gave Austin Shenton the opportunity to score, closing the gap between the 'Sox and Vancouver slightly.

In the top of the eighth, Fred Villarreal made his professional debut, striking out Eden to send the game into the bottom of the inning. Cash Gladfelter picked up another run for the Frogs in the bottom of the eighth when he grounded out, allowing Camacho to score.

Vancouver picked up an insurance run in the top of the ninth, extending their lead to 7-3. He AquaSox attempted to make some noise in the bottom of the inning but couldn't pull together a rally.

At the plate, Everett registered three runs on eight hits, including one double from Shenton. On the rubber, Tim Elliott pitched three complete innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out three Canadians. Kipp Rollings completed one inning, giving up no runs. Jorge Benitez pitched for three innings, giving up three runs on four hits while Brock Minich closed the game, giving up one run and striking out one batter.

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field tomorrow for the second game against the Vancouver Canadians at 7:05 p.m. The first fans through the gate will receive a Conquistadores Webbly Pop! Giveaway.

