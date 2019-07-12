C's Announce Rich Harden Added to Superstar Series

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club has announced a change to its 2019 Superstar Series Roster as former Major Leaguer Rich Harden makes his long-awaited return to Vancouver on Thursday, August 8th at 7:05pm. Harden replaces Dwight Gooden on this year's roster.

Harden became the first Canadian-born player to suit up for the Short-Season C's back in 2001 and still holds the franchise record for strikeouts in a summer with 100. His rise toward the Major Leagues was notable as the Victoria, B.C. native major his MLB debut just two seasons later with the Oakland A's at just 21 years of age.

A nine-year Major League career produced a 59-38 record and three separate trips to the post-season with both the Oakland A's and Chicago Cubs before he retired in 2011 back with the Athletics. Harden has long been an advocate for Baseball in Canada and the Vancouver Canadians are proud to announce his return to Nat Bailey Stadium for the first time in more than a decade.

