Rested, Canadians Find 7-3 Win in Everett

(Funko Field - Everett, WA) - Canadians RHP Grant Townsend dropped his ERA sub-two (1.93) after going 5 2/3 innings on Thursday night in Everett as the Oral Roberts standout allowed just four hits while striking out six to help Vancouver top the Everett Aquasox 7-3. The victory was the Canadians first in seven tries against its North Division rival.

Vancouver's offense was paced by both WIll Robertson who busted out with a 2-for-4 night that included his first professional home run (2nd inning) and three RBI on the night. 1B Yorman Rodriguez went 3-for-5 to boost his season average to .369 (31-for-84) with his 6th double of the season while CF Cameron Eden went 2-for-4 with a triple.

The Canadians built up a 6-0 lead through 6 1/2 innings before the Aquasox mounted a comeback that began once Vancouver dipped into its bullpen. Nothing came across on Townsend's watch as the slender right-hander from Lake Tapps, WA, about an hour south of Everett, scattered four hits and left the game after 75 pitches with the sizable lead.

LHP Luke Gillingham came in to record the final out of the 6th inning before coming back in the 7th and allowing back-to-back singles to 1B Juan Camacho and 3B Austin Shenton before striking out both DH Cash Gladfelter and C Carter Bins before Canadians manager Casey Candaele turned to RHP Josh Almonte. With two outs and runners at first and second base, both from Gillingham's efforts - Almonte proceeded to walk three straight hitters and uncorked a wild pitch allowing both of Gillingham's runs to count. Candaele had to come and grab Almonte from the game replacing him with RHP Andy McGuire to finally helped secure the final out of the inning before going to rest of the way managing his first save of the season.

Both Vancouver and Everett would trade a run late to make the final 7-3 Vancouver.

Notes: Vancouver wins its first game vs. Everett (1-6) this season, snapping a three-game losing streak overall in the process... The Canadians left ten runners on-base and were 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position (RISP).

With the victory, Vancouver improves to 7-20 (.259) while Everett falls to 14-13 (.519) with just 11 games remaining in the first-half of the season as the team standings reset on July 23.

Vancouver sends RHP Gabriel Ponce to the mound on Friday night to try and play spoiler to the Aquasox once more as with Thursday's loss to the Canadians, combined with a Tri-City victory, the Aquasox now find themselves in a three-way tie atop the North Division alongside both the Dust Devils and Spokane.

