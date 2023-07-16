Tri-City Shuts out Evansville for Series Win

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (32-22) took the rubber game 5-0 over the Evansville Otters (30-23) on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. It was the fourth shutout victory of the season for the ValleyCats, and the first since June 7 in Evansville.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the first time in the last six games. Jaxon Hallmark was the first baserunner for the 'Cats, and had a leadoff single off Zach Smith in the third. John Mead replaced Hallmark at first after hitting into a fielder's choice. Mead went to second on a wild pitch. Pavin Parks brought in Mead with an RBI single. Cito Culver picked up a knock, and Parks advanced to second. Jakob Goldfarb had a reprieve at the plate as catcher Jake Green could not handle a pop up in foul ground, and was given an error. Goldfarb then came through with a two-run double to give the ValleyCats a 3-0 lead.

Mead was driven in again in the sixth. He picked up his first hit with the ValleyCats. Mead moved to second on a groundout from Robbier Merced. Parks collected his second RBI single to pull the 'Cats ahead, 4-0.

Tri-City added some insurance in the eighth. Goldfarb led off with a single off Hunter Kloke. Tyler Vail came in, and walked Aaron Altherr and Ian Walters. Jaxon Hallmark worked an RBI walk to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-0.

Beebe (3-1) earned the win. He became the first ValleyCat to pitch into the eighth inning this season. Beebe hurled 7.2 scoreless frames, allowing four hits, walking two, and striking out eight.

Smith (4-3) received the loss. He had a quality start, tossing six frames, giving up four runs, two earned on seven hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Tri-City has a day off tomorrow before beginning a three-game midweek series in Ottawa, Canada against the Titans on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM at Ottawa Stadium.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 5 | EVANSVILLE 0

W: Dan Beebe (3-1)

L: Zach Smith (4-3)

Time of Game: 2:28

Attendance: 1,837

