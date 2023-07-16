Boulders Drop Doubleheader to Quebec

July 16, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders lost both games of the doubleheader to the Quebec Capitales on Saturday, 7-3, 3-0.

The two teams were only able to play one inning on Friday before it was called due to inclement weather. The game resumed Saturday, but Quebec had already built a six-run lead before the game was suspended. The final eight innings were played on Saturday evening. The second game consisted of seven innings and was played right after the conclusion of the first game.

New York was never able to make up the deficit after Quebec's early lead in Game 1. David Glaude and Marc-Antoine Lebreux each drove in a pair of runs for the Capitales. Gabriel Garcia homered for the Boulders. Giovanni Garbella and David Vinsky each drove in a run and Joe DeLuca went 3 for 4 in the loss.

Boulders starter July Sosa, who struck out 12 batters in a game against Quebec earlier this season, wasn't as fortunate this time around. Sosa got hit in the ankle with a comebacker in his lone inning of work, and went on to allow four runs on five hits. Alec Huertas relieved Sosa, providing eight strong innings for New York. Huertas allowed only one run on two hits. Harry Gollert earned the win for Quebec, throwing four innings and allowing two runs.

The Boulders' struggles continued into the second game of the doubleheader. The offense was only able to generate four hits in the scoreless effort. The Capitales totaled 11 hits in the game, including five players with multiple knocks.

Dawson Lane got the start for New York, allowing two runs on six hits. Mitchell Senger and Dylan Smith tossed scoreless innings in relief. Aaron Dona threw 3 2/3 innings for New York, with one unearned run crossing the plate during his outing. Ruben Ramirez earned the win, throwing five scoreless innings for Quebec. Ramirez's outing was followed by scoreless innings from Kyle Mott and Frank Moscatiello.

The series finale between the Boulders (29-22) and Capitales (31-22) on Sunday has been postponed and will be made up on Friday, August 18, at Quebec. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 16, 2023

Boulders Drop Doubleheader to Quebec - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.