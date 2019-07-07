Tri-City Defeats Boise 2-1 in Last Game of Series

A night after a bombarding 26-run game, only three combined runs were scored at Memorial Stadium Saturday night as the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) lost 2-1 to the Tri-City Dust Devils (Short Season A affiliate of the San Diego Padres).

Pitching shined for both sides. Hawks starter Jeffri Ocando didn't allow an earned run until the fifth inning. The Hawks' defense also turned two double plays during that time frame (three total in the ballgame).

Hawks catcher Nic Motley launched his first home run of the season out to right field that gave Boise a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

Tri-City responded with a game-tying solo home run in the top of the fifth inning from Sean Guilbe. This was Guilbe's third home run of the season, second of the series.

In the top of the sixth, Reinaldo Ilarraza launched his second home run of the series (and of the season) to right field, giving Tri-City the lead at 2-1.

The Dust Devils had a combined four pitchers come into the ballgame, holding the Hawks to seven hits and struck out six.

Boise will travel to Hillsboro to take on the Hops who sit at second place in the South Division. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PDT (5:05 MDT).

