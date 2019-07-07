Spokane Completes Sweep in Hillsboro

July 7, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





It was the curse of the odd-innings for the Hops tonight, as Spokane scored in the first, third, fifth, and seventh innings to sink Hillsboro.

Hillsboro sent Marcos Tineo to the mound to oppose reigning PAC-12 Pitcher of the Year and UCLA Bruin Ryan Garcia. Garcia shut the Hops down for two innings while getting early run support. The Indians offense was powered by an early Obie Ricumstrict RBI, his 18th of the young season driving in Christian Inoa.

Spokane pushed across their second run in the third inning, when Keren Irizarry scored on a double play. The teams traded zeros until the fifth, when Spokane's Luis Asuncion sprayed a single to right field bringing in Inoa again. Inoa had a monster night, going 4-5 with three runs and two doubles.

The Hops showed signs in the bottom part of the frame on yet another Kristian Robinson blast, his fourth of the year. Hillsboro's threat was limited to just the tater in the inning.

Spokane put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh, when Blaine Crim and Ricumstrict introduced themselves to the left field berm by hitting two homers in three at-bats.

Hillsboro showed signs of a possible miracle two-out come back in the bottom of the ninth following a Tristin English RBI double, but Spokane shut the door.

The Hops fall to 14-9 as they prepare for Colorado Rockies Affiliate Boise Hawks to come into town for a three game set to wrap up the homestand. First pitch will be at 4:05pm and the pregame show and game can be caught on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.