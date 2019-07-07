Hillsboro Shuts out Boise 11-0 in Game One of Series

HILLSBORO, OR - The Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) wrangled 11 runs to shutout the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) 11-0 and held Boise to only four hits.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Ryan January walked to get Tristin English to score the Hops' first run. In the bottom half of the fourth inning, Ricky Martinez hit an RBI-double to right field for a 2-0 Hillsboro lead.

The Hops would then mount four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a then 6-0 lead over Boise. RBI's came from English (solo home run), January off a sacrifice fly, Jesus Marriaga's RBI-single and another RBI-single from Martinez.

During the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hops then scored three more runs with a 2-RBI triple from Eddie Martinez and a sacrifice fly from English, making the score 9-0. Hillsboro would then tack on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning leading to their 11-0 win.

The Boise defense added to their double play curation as they turned two twin killings. One that was a tipped line drive off of Zak Baayoun's glove that Vladimir Dilone snagged in the air and threw to first base to double off the Hops. Dilone again turned one by catching a line drive hit to him and threw it to second base for a double play.

Game two of the three-game series will be held Monday at 7:05 p.m. PT with Frederis Parra projected to start for Boise.

