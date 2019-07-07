Labour Hits League-Leading 11th Homer in Loss to Vancouver

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have their six-game winning streak snapped when they lost the third game in a three-game series to the Vancouver Canadians 16-9.

- With the Volcanoes trailing 11-1 after a balk by starting pitcher Juan Diaz brought in Franklin Labour, Harrison Freed hits an RBI single that scores Armani Smith that makes it 11-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

- In the bottom of the fifth, Labour hits his 11th home run of the season off the left field foul pole, which also scores Alex Canario, to make it 12-4 Vancouver

- After the Canadians get another run to make it 13-4, Tyler Flores hits a home run over the right field wall, his fifth of the year, to make it 13-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

- After Vancouver makes it 14-5, Smith hits a ground ball down the middle to the second baseman Luis De Los Santos, who throws it past the first baseman Ronny Brito, which scores Jeff Houghtby and Tyler Fitzgerald to make it 14-7 Vancouver.

- In the bottom of the ninth inning, Armani Smith hits into a double play that brings in Tyler Fitzgerald to make it 16-8. - The next batter, Flores, will hit an RBI double to center field that will score Labour to make the score 16-9.

The Volcanoes will play two games on the road against the Eugene Emeralds before taking a day off and playing four straight games at home against those same Emeralds.

