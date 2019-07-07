AquaSox Drop Series Finale

July 7, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EUGENE, Ore. - Edmond Americaan hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to help lead the Eugene Emeralds to a 13-7 win over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday before a crowd of 2,659 at PK Park.

The home run by Americaan, part of a five-run inning, gave the Emeralds their first lead before Grayson Byrd hit a two-run double later in the inning to make it 7-3.

Out of available pitchers after the sixth inning, Everett relied on three position players; Luis Joseph, Cash Gladfelter and Carter Bins to record Eugene's final six outs.

The Emeralds later added a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. In the seventh, Darius Hill hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Zac Taylor, while Jacob Olson hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Taylor batted 3-for-3, walked twice and scores five runs for the Emeralds.

Starter Chris Allen (1-0) got the win while Luis Curvelo (0-1) took the loss in relief. Eugene drew a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Miguel Perez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the AquaSox. Everett's Austin Shenton extended his hitting streak to nine games.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.