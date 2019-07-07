AquaSox Drop Series Finale
July 7, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
EUGENE, Ore. - Edmond Americaan hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to help lead the Eugene Emeralds to a 13-7 win over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday before a crowd of 2,659 at PK Park.
The home run by Americaan, part of a five-run inning, gave the Emeralds their first lead before Grayson Byrd hit a two-run double later in the inning to make it 7-3.
Out of available pitchers after the sixth inning, Everett relied on three position players; Luis Joseph, Cash Gladfelter and Carter Bins to record Eugene's final six outs.
The Emeralds later added a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. In the seventh, Darius Hill hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Zac Taylor, while Jacob Olson hit a two-run single in the eighth.
Taylor batted 3-for-3, walked twice and scores five runs for the Emeralds.
Starter Chris Allen (1-0) got the win while Luis Curvelo (0-1) took the loss in relief. Eugene drew a season-high 11 walks in its victory.
Miguel Perez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the AquaSox. Everett's Austin Shenton extended his hitting streak to nine games.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from July 7, 2019
- Tri-City Defeats Boise 2-1 in Last Game of Series - Boise Hawks
- Ems Rout Everett as Allen Nets First Pro Win - Eugene Emeralds
- AquaSox Drop Series Finale - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.