Losing Streak No More

July 7, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





Hillsboro bounced back Sunday afternoon with an 11-0 shutout against the Boise. The offense was back in full force slugging 14 hits, while the pitching staff gave no leeway.

Wifry Cruz made his second start of the season for the Hops, outdueling Hawks lefty Zak Baayoun. Cruz pitched his way out of jams in the second and third before going into cruise control over his final two innings. The righty hurled five innings of scoreless ball only giving up three hits and one walk while striking out three.

The Hops wasted no time before getting on the score board. Ryan January walked with the bases loaded in the first inning to put Hillsboro up 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Nick Grande started a two-out rally with a single. Grande would go on to steal second before Ricky Martinez drove him in with a double that squeaked fair down the right field line, chasing Baayoun from the game.

Hillsboro opened the flood gates in the bottom of the fifth inning with five runs, highlighted by Diamondbacks third round pick Tristin English's first home run of his professional career. Kristian Robinson followed with a triple to straightaway centerfield. January, Martinez, and Jesus Marriaga also drove in runs before ending the inning.

The Hops went on to score three more runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth. English, Martinez, Hernandez, and January all drove in two runs in the contest.

The bullpen for the Hops was lights out over four scoreless, highlighted by Franklyn Soriano's three shutout innings. Jake Polancic closed the door with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Hops climbed to 15-9 going into game two of the series against the Hawks. First pitch will be at 7:05pm and the pregame show will air at 6:35pm on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

