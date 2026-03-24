Trey Alexander Named G League Player of the Week - March 24
Published on March 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron YouTube Video
Reigning Rookie of the Year Trey Alexander was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up an astounding 36.7 PPG and 10.0 APG with two 40+ point performances during a 3-0 stretch for the Squadron!
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