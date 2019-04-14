Trenton Completes the Sweep, 10-0 over Portland

Trenton, N.J. - The Trenton Thunder (6-3) scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Portland Sea Dogs (1-6), 10-0 on Sunday afternoon at Arm & Hammer Park. Portland was swept in the three-game series, failing to score a run in the last 19 innings of the series.

Despite being shutout, the Sea Dogs have 15 baserunners and went 0-for-15 with runners-in-scoring position.

Thunder righty Nick Nelson (1-0) battled through five innings to notch the win. Nelson allowed four hits, six walks, but fanned seven in the victory. Portland starter Denyi Reyes (0-1) walked a career-high five batters and took the loss. Reyes pitched four innings on five hits, five runs (four earned), and fanned three.

In the second inning, the Thunder added to their lead on a run-scoring single by Jeff Hendrix. Kyle Holder, Ben Ruta, and Brandon Wagner added RBI doubles. Francisco Diaz had two hits and scored four runs.

Portland's Andrew Schwaab fanned four batters over two innings pitched. Adam Lau worked 1.1 scoreless with three strikeouts.

Aneury Tavarez reached base three times with two walks and a single on his 27th birthday.

Portland continues their six-game trip on Monday night against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) from FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is 6:45 PM. RHP Tanner Houck (0-1, 15.75) takes on LHP David Parkinson (1-0, 1.80). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:30 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

