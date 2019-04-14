Thunder Thrash Sea Dogs, Sweep Series

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, set season-highs in hits and runs scored en route to a series-sweeping 10-0 rout of the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Brandon Wagner drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first inning for the Thunder and later scored from third on a wild pitch. Angel Aguilar added a sacrifice fly later in the inning for a 2-0 Thunder lead.

The Thunder went on to score runs in four different innings, including a four-run seventh inning.

Each player in the starting lineup reached base safely for the Thunder. Ben Ruta led the club with three hits and three RBI, while Francisco Diaz and Kyle Holder recorded two hits each in the team's 10-hit effort.

Thunder starter Nick Nelson battled bouts of wildness, walking a career-high six batters, but worked himself out of numerous jams and struck out seven, a double-A personal best, over five scoreless innings. Will Carter and Domingo Acevedo each pitched two scoreless innings in relief to finish off the team's first series sweep of the season.

Denyi Reyes took the loss for Portland, yielding five runs (four earned) across four innings. The right-hander walked a career-high five batters, including three in a 32-pitch first inning.

Portland went 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners.

Your Thunder continue their homestand on Monday night at 7 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks. RHP Nick Green (0-1, 10.29) will start for the Thunder, and LHP Sam Hentges (0-2, 9.39) will go for Akron. The first 1,000 fans ages six and up will receive a Thunder mouse pad schedule, presented by the Mercer County Improvement Authority. Tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

