Wiseman Homers but Sens Fall 5-4 in 12 Innings

Sunday afternoon the Senators had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Bowie Baysox with a 5-4 loss in 12 innings. Harrisburg led 3-0 into the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn't hold the lead. The Sens scored a run in the first but left the bases loaded. They tacked on a run in the 2nd but left two in scoring position. Rhett Wiseman continued his scorching start with a solo HR in the 6th to give the Sens their 3-0 lead. Bowie tallied two in the sixth and left the tying runs in scoring position. They tied the game in the ninth on a solo HR by Ademar Rifaela off Aaron Barrett. The teams traded extra inning runs in the 10th, didn't score in the 11th, before Bowie scored the free run in the 12th to walk-off winners. The Sens drop to 9-2 while Bowie improved to 3-6.

Turning Point

With one out in the first inning the Senators loaded the bases for Spencer Kieboom. Kieboom hit a pop up into no mans down the right field line that dropped, but Drew Ward was forced at second while a run scored. Rhett Wiseman was walked but Tyler Goeddel struck out to end the inning. The Senators twice had the bases loaded but scored just a single run.

On Capitol Hill

Ben Braymer started and was outstanding. He pitched six innings allowing two runs on four hits. He breezed through the first five and didn't allow his first hit until there was one out in the fifth. Taylor Gulbeau pitched a scoreless seventh. Aaron Barrett went two innings for the first time and allowed a game tying solo home run. Ronald Pena pitched two innings including a scoreless 11th even with the free runner. Jordan Mills pitched the 12th and took the loss, allowing the free runner to score.

With the Gavel

Adrian Sanchez had two hits for the Senators. Rhett Wiseman homered, his sixth on the season as he continues his hot start.

Filibusters

The loss snapped the Sens six-game winning streak.

The Senators missed in their attempt to sweep their first four-game series since August 2011.

This was the Sens first extra inning game this season and the longest game of the season.

On Deck

The Senators begin a three-game series Monday night in Altoona. Harrisburg sends RH Wil Crowe to the mound against RH James Marvel for Altoona.

