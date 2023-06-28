Travs Win Sixth Straight in Opener Against Cards

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers kept rolling with another win to open the second half of the season, knocking off the Springfield Cardinals, 6-2 on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the sixth straight win for the Travs who have the best record in all of Double-A. Shawn Semple earned his second consecutive victory by throwing five innings of one-run ball. Jonatan Clase paced the offense with three hits while Leo Rivas, Patrick Frick and Connor Hoover had two hits each.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas jumped to an early lead with two runs in the first. Clase and Rivas both singled and stole bases. Spencer Packard then drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and another run scored on a two out error.

* Springfield loaded the bases and had the tying run at the plate with none out in the eighth but Devin Sweet induced three successive fly balls allowing only one run to score and warding off the late Cardinal threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 3-4, run, 2B, RBI, SB

* RHP Shawn Semple: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 3 BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Clase's three hits came in his first action since being named to the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

* The game was the first contest of the second half of the Texas League season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with Ethan Lindow (0-3, 5.18) pitching for Arkansas against Brandon Komar (1-4, 5.92) for Springfield. It is a $3 Thursday with first pitch at 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

