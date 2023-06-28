Come See Our New LED Lights for the First Time on July 4th

Fireworks will not be the only thing to light up the sky during the upcoming July 4th weekend. New LED stadium lights are being installed, thanks to a promised upgrade by the City of Springfield.

The LED lights are the second-largest stadium improvement in ballpark history behind the new video board that was installed in 2016. Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter said it is not only a goal to continue to enhance Hammons Field as a premium environment for player development and player safety, but also to enhance fan experience.

"We are very excited to partner with the City of Springfield and install our brand-new LED stadium lights at Hammons Field," said Reiter. "The LED lights are not only a critical upgrade in continuing to bring our ballpark into compliance with Major League Baseball's facility standards, but they will also greatly enhance the fan experience during games and events and allow us to really have some fun from an entertainment standpoint. They are one of the biggest (and brightest) stadium improvements in our ballpark's history, and we can't wait for everyone in our community to see them shining for the first time during our game, fireworks celebration and concert on the 4th of July."

Players and fans will get their first look at the new, radiant lights when the Cardinals open a one week homestand beginning July 4. Expect to see flashing lights after home runs, and multi-colored lights to enhance the game and promotions during the game.

The move comes as one of the first of many updates required by Major League Baseball for all its affiliated minor league stadiums. The City committed $4 million dollars in upgrades as a part of an agreement to purchase the stadium earlier this year, which is being used to fund the LED Lights installation and other required upgrades for MLB compliance.

The Cardinals 4th of July Game will feature a postgame Fans-On-Field Fireworks Celebration and postgame concert by Red Light Runner, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. It will also be a Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. First Pitch is 5:35pm, gates open at 4:35pm.

4th of July Fans-On-Field Fireworks & Postgame Concert, Freedom Week Fireworks Celebrations, Iron Man Bobbleheads and Captain America appearance, and so much more coming up!

The Cardinals return to Hammons Field to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles for an exciting homestand full of Freedom Week Celebrations from July 4-July 9, featuring:

- Tuesday, July 4, 5:35pm - 4th of July Fans-On-Field Fireworks Celebration / Postgame Concert by Red Light Runner, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates / Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2

- Wednesday, July 5, 6:35pm - Purina Woof Wednesday

- Thursday, July 6, 7:05pm - Budweiser St. Louis Cardinals Adult All-Over Print Shirt Giveaway (2,000, 21+) / Springfield Cashew Chickens Night / Freedom Week Fireworks / Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, July 7, 7:05pm - Friday Night Freedom Week Fireworks

- Saturday, July 8, 6:35pm - Hiland Dairy Iron Man Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Marvel Super Hero Night with Pregame Dress-Up Parade (check in by 6:05pm) and Captain America character appearance / Freedom Week Kids Hits Fireworks / Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Jersey Auction

- Sunday, July 9, 1:35pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

