Butler to All-Star Futures Game

Lawrence Butler has been named to the American League team for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game (in Seattle on Saturday, July 8, part of MLB's All-Star Game Weekend).

Lawrence, who is rated the Oakland A's # 7 prospect by MLB.com, is having a career year in his first Double-A season. He finished the first half hitting .284, which is 30 points above his career average. He ranks among the Texas League's top 10 in runs, hits, doubles and total bases, and is among the league's top 20 in batting average, HR (9) & RBI (39).

The Atlanta native, who was selected by the A's in the sixth round of the 2018 draft (Westlake High School in Atlanta), will join former RockHound Tyler Soderstrom (the A's top prospect) on the AL roster in Seattle.

