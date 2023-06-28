Contreras Strikes Out Seven, San Antonio Drops Series Opener

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night. In the first game of the second half of the season, the Missions allowed two runs in the first inning and failed to complete the comeback. The RoughRiders plated four runs on 11 hits while the Missions plated two runs on four hits. The Missions dropped game one by a final score of 4-2.

Efrain Contreras was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander allowed two runs in the top of the first inning while allowing just one hit. Luisangel Acuna was the first batter and he reached base on a throwing error from Juan Fernandez. Evan Carter drew a walk to put two runners on base. After executing a double steal, Acuna scored on a wild pitch from Contreras. Trevor Hauver doubled and drove in Carter. Frisco took an early 2-0 lead.

Seth Nordlin was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. After a scoreless first inning, the Missions plated their first run in the second inning. Fernandez reached base with a one-out single. Michael De La Cruz reached base on a fielder's choice with Fernandez being forced out at second base. A padded ball allowed De La Cruz to advance into scoring position. Ray-Patrick Didder drove him in with a double to center field. San Antonio trailed 2-1.

Frisco had a chance to improve their lead in the top of the third inning. Carter began the inning with a base hit. Contreras picked him off at first base for the first out of the frame. Thomas Saggese drew a walk and Hauver reached base with a single. Saggese was picked off second base for the second out of the inning. The right-hander struck out Aaron Zavala to end the frame.

Contreras was done for the night after five innings of work. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out seven batters. Raul Brito took over in the sixth inning and made his Double-A debut.

Nordlin's night was through after five innings of work. The right-hander allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out six batters. Former World Series Champion Danny Duffy took the mound for Frisco in the sixth inning.

The Missions had a runner in scoring position in the sixth inning. Brandon Valenzuela drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Ripken Reyes. Johnson struck out swinging and Cole Cummings to leave Valenzuela stranded.

Brito pitched out of trouble in the top of the seventh inning. Scott Kapers was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After retiring the next two batters, Brito allowed a single to Carter and Kapers advanced to third base. Saggese struck out swinging to end the inning.

The RoughRiders added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Kevin Kopps, Nick Tanielu hit a two-out double. Josh Hatcher drove in Tanielu with a double to left-center field. The Missions trailed 3-1. Frisco plated their fourth run of the game on an RBI double from Saggese in the ninth inning.

Grant Wolfram took the mound for Frisco in the bottom of the ninth inning. He allowed a lead-off single to Reyes. Daniel Johnson drew a walk to put two runners on base. A wild pitch from Wolfram moved the runners into scoring position. A ground out from Cummings scored Reyes. A second wild pitch moved Johnson to third base. Castellanos struck out swinging for the second out. Fernandez struck out swinging to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 4-2

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 0-1 & 37-33 on the season

* 1st series of the second half

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 1st

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): 0-2, BB (Double-A Debut)

* Efrain Contreras (Missions starter): L, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R (ER), 2 BB, 7 K

* Evan Carter (#1 Rangers prospect, #7 MLB): 3-4, 2 R, BB, SB, PO, K

* Luisangel Acuna (#3 Rangers prospect), #48 MLB): 1-5, R, SB

* Seth Nordlin (RoughRiders starter): W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 6 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, June 29th. Left-hander Daniel Camarena (1-3, 8.27) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ryan Garcia (2-6, 7.11) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch for Thursday's game is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

