Drillers Home on July 4 to Open Six-Game Series with Wichita

June 28, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will return home to open a six-game home stand with the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) on Tuesday, July 4. The set of games will run for six consecutive days, through Sunday, July 9.

The home stand will literally open with a bang, as back-to-back Independence Fireworks Shows are scheduled following the first two games on Tuesday, July 4 and Wednesday, July 5.

Those two games will both have special starting times of 6:35 p.m. The next three games in the series will all begin at 7:05 p.m. and the finale on Sunday, July 9 will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Three of the six games in the series will feature post-game fireworks. In addition to the first two games, Friday Night Fireworks will follow the game on July 7.

Other promotions will include Holiday Week beginning on Thursday, July 6. For four consecutive games, the Drillers will wear special, holiday mash-up jerseys that recognize many of our favorite holidays throughout the year.

On Thursday, we will have $2 Thursday and celebrate an early Thanksgiving. You can also enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Lights, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs.

On Friday, in addition to the Fireworks, we will celebrate Halloween with all kids in costume getting a free general admission ticket.

Saturday's game will include Christmas in July with the first 1,500 fans receiving Drillers Ugly Christmas Tree T-shirts.

The final game of the home stand will be a July celebration of Easter with an appearance from the Easter Bunny as well as a Team Poster giveaway to the first 500 fans. It will also be a Kids Eat Free day.

A complete list of promotions for the entire series with the Wind Surge is below.

On the field, the series will be the second and final visit of the season from the Wind Surge. The two nearby rivals compete each year in the Propeller Series with the regular season winner receiving the Propeller Trophy from Coors Light. This year, the Drillers currently hold a 9-3 advantage in the series with 12 games remaining between the two teams.

Individual tickets for all games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 4-9 vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Tuesday, July 4 First Pitch at 6:35 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

INDEPENCENCE DAY FIREWORKS

It is the first of consecutive nights of Fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. Fans will not want to miss out as these Firework Shows are guaranteed to be the biggest of the year! In addition, the Drillers will be wearing Stars & Stripes caps and jerseys to celebrate the holiday. Independence Day Fireworks are made possible by River Spirit Casino, COX, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

COORS LIGHT COLD ZONE

For just $34 per person, fans can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Classic Ballpark buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and brats while watching the game from the Coors Light Refinery Deck. There will also be a private cash bar for your convenience as you enjoy the game from one of the best views at ONEOK Field. Tickets are limited so click HERE to secure yours before they are gone.

STARS & STRIPES JERSEY AUCTION

For the first two games of the home stand, fans can bid on the Drillers Stars & Stripes, on-field autographed jerseys in a silent auction located in front of the Team Store.

HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every game this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy a Happy Half Hour for 30 minutes once the gates open with 16 oz. domestic beers only $4 at the main concession stands and $6 High Noons at all stadium bars!

Wednesday, July 5 First Pitch at 6:35 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENCE HOLIDAY FIREWORKS

July 4 is too much fun to limit it to just one day, so we are celebrating a second night with another of our biggest Firework shows of the season, presented by PSO and News 102.3 KRMG. The Drillers will also be wearing Stars & Stripes Caps and Jerseys to celebrate the holiday.

STARS & STRIPES JERSEY AUCTION

Don't miss your final opportunity to bid on a Drillers game-worn autographed Stars & Stripes jerseys! The auction will be located in front of the team store and will conclude on the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Thursday, July 6 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY/HOLIDAY WEEK

It will also be another $2 Thursday with fans, ages 21 and over, able to enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Light. The $2 beers will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the 3rd base concourse. In addition, $2 sodas and $2 hot dogs will be available for all fans at any of the main and outfield concession stands.

It is also our Holiday Week at ONEOK Field as we will be celebrating different holidays during the home stand. On Thursday, we will celebrate the day of the turkey, Thanksgiving. There will be appearances by the Scarecrow and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. The Drillers will also be wearing special holiday mashup jerseys throughout the week. It is all made possible by Academy Sports & Outdoors, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 Fans who enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive an Academy Sports & Outdoors gift card that will range from $5 to $500!

HOLIDAY MASHUP JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on a game-worn, autographed holiday mashup jersey in a three-day silent auction! The auction will begin on Thursday and conclude on Sunday and will be located next to the team store.

Friday, July 7 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS/HOLIDAY WEEK

It's Friday so that means another great Fireworks show at ONEOK Field! It is also the second night of our Holiday Week as we get spooky and celebrate Halloween! To celebrate, any kids who wear a costume will get in free, and there will be trick-or-treat stations along the concourse. There will also be appearances by Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. It's all presented by FOX23 and K95.5.

OBI ALL-AMERICAN BLOOD DRIVE

From 2-8 p.m. the Our Blood Institute will have six blood mobiles outside ONEOK Field for fans to stop by and donate blood in the annual Drillers All-American Blood Drive. Every person who donates blood will receive two tickets for the Saturday, July 28 game and Fireworks Show! Walk-ins are welcome, but participants are encouraged to pre-register. For more info or to pre-register click HERE.

Saturday, July 8 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY/HOLIDAY WEEK

We continue our Holiday Week by celebrating Christmas at ONEOK Field. To celebrate, we will have Jolly Old Saint Nick in attendance to throw a first pitch and meet with young fans on the concourse. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will also be in attendance. Grand Slam Saturday is presented by Reach Clothing, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

DRILLERS UGLY CHRISTMAS T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Ugly Christmas T-Shirt courtesy of Reach Clothing. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

Sunday, July 9 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (UHM 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY

We conclude with another Kids Eat Free Sunday and the final day of our Holiday Week! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit and an ice cream treat. We will also be celebrating Easter with a special appearance from the Easter Bunny.

In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills.

Kids Eat Free Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

TEAM POSTER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a 2023 Tulsa Drillers team poster.

HOLIDAY MASHUP JERSEY AUCTION

It's the final day for fans to bid on the holiday mashup on-field autographed jerseys. The auction will be located in front of the team store and will close on the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh inning.

PSO YOUTH BASEBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the PSO Youth Baseball Skills Clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills from the Drillers, compliments of PSO. All other gates will open at 12:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.