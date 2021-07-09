Travs Top Frisco, 4-2
July 9, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers put out a complete team effort in a 4-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night in front of a crowd of 7,136 at Dickey-Stephens Park. Penn Murfee pitched five innings giving up just one run with six strikeouts to earn his fifth win of the season. Moises Gomez, Nick Duron and Darin Gillies combined to cover the final four innings with Gillies picking up his league best 10th save of the season. Jake Scheiner had two hits and scored two runs while Brian O'Keefe drove in two runs, the first and last of the night for the Travs.
Moments That Mattered
* O'Keefe tied the game in the fourth with a groundout to get a run in from third. The Travs then took the lead when the next batter Jordan Cowan reached on an error with Scheiner scoring.
* Frisco cut the Travs lead to one in the seventh and had runners at the corners with one out. Duron came in from the bullpen and recorded a strikeout and a flyout to keep the Travs on top.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Jake Scheiner: 2-4, 2 runs
* RHP Penn Murfee: Win, 5 IP, 4 H, R, 4 BB, 6 K
News and Notes
* O'Keefe's eighth inning triple was only the third triple of the season for Arkansas.
* The crowd of 7,136 was the biggest of the year to see the Travs.
Up Next
The series continues on Saturday night with right-hander Devin Sweet (2-4, 6.02) on the mound against righty Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 3.23). It is team card set giveaway night with first pitch set for 6:10. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
