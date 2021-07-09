Plummer's 3rd Home Run of Game Sends Cards to 10-9 Walk-Off in 10th

Springfield, MO - DH Nick Plummer swung his way into Springfield Cardinals record books with the second three-home-run regular season game in team history, joining INF Nolan Gorman (6/12/21) as the only two players to accomplish the feat (along with OF Chris Swauger in the 2012 playoffs). Plummer's final blast on Thursday was the biggest of them all, a walk-off two-run shot to right field to send the Cardinals (21-36) to the 10-9 win against the Tulsa Drillers (30-26) in the bottom of the 10th. RF Alec Burleson also had a multi-homer game with two long-balls. The Cardinals have won a season-high five games in a row.

W - RHP Jacob Bosiokovic (3-3)

L - RHP Nick Robertson (0-4)

DH Nick Plummer finished the record-tying performance 3x5 with three home runs and five RBIs... It marks the first multi-home run game of Plummer's career... RF Alec Burleson also had his first multi-home run game with two long-balls, going 2x5 with four RBIs... 3B Malcom Nunez went 2x5 with an RBI single... SS Delvin Perez went 2x5 with a run... LF David Vinsky went 0x1 with a career-high three walks.

