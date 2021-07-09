Surge Drop Third Straight to Naturals

WICHITA, KS- Northwest Arkansas took control of the game early and never looked back as they won their third straight game against the Wind Surge in dominating fashion, 10-1.

The Naturals opened the first inning with six runs on five hits, putting the game in their hands early on. The Surge did not get on the board until the bottom of the fourth inning off the bat of Aaron Whitefield. Whitefield ripped a double down the left field line that allowed Jermaine Palacios to score from first. Whitefield drove in his team-leading 32nd run of the year on the play as well.

Northwest Arkansas tacked on a run in the top of the seventh off a MJ Melendez solo home run and three more runs in the top of the ninth to win game three of this series.

Aaron Whitefield (1-3) and D.J. Burt (1-3) collected the two lone hits for the Surge on the night.

After a tough start by Austin Schulfer, Jovani Moran pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Moran only surrendered one hit while striking out five batters. Ryan Mason pitched 2.1 innings after Moran allowing just one run on five hits and struck out two. Jhonleider Salinas finished the final 2.1 innings surrendering three runs on three hits and striking out three.

The Naturals Dairon Blanco hit a home run and drove in three runs.

NOTES: First baseman Roy Morales came in to pitch in the top of the ninth inning, becoming the first position player to pitch in Wind Surge history. The Surge added pitcher Joe Kuzia, acquired in a trade from the Texas Rangers organization.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game four against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals tomorrow night (7/9). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita will start RHP Jason Garcia (1-1, 4.82 ERA) against Northwest Arkansas LHP Angel Zerpa (0-2, 10.66 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

