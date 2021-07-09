Missions Friday Night Game against Amarillo Postponed Due to Rain
July 9, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Friday night's game between the San Antonio Missions and Amarillo Sod Poodles has been canceled due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 1st.
Friday night's McCombs Ford West Chris Paddack Texas Flag Jersey Giveaway has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 7th when the Missions face Corpus Christi. First pitch for that ballgame is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
The September 1st doubleheader will begin at 5 p.m. with both games being seven inning contests. There will be a brief intermission in between games.
Fans who purchased tickets for tonight's game can redeem their tickets for a remaining Missions home game this season.
For more information regarding ticket exchange, contact the Wolff Stadium Box Office at 210-675-PARK (7275).
