Saturday Game Time Changed to 1:30 p.m. Due to Severe Weather Threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- After conferring with our weather partners regarding Saturday evening's severe weather threat in Springfield, Saturday's Springfield Cardinals vs. Tulsa Drillers game has been moved to a 1:30 p.m. first pitch with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. after an agreement between both teams and Major League Baseball with both player and fan safety in mind due to currently forecasted hail and high winds.

Both the Cardinals, the Drillers and Major League Baseball view the schedule change as the best chance that Saturday's game is played after monitoring the severe weather threat.

Saturday's game was originally scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tickets purchased for Saturday's game remain the same and do not need to be exchanged for the earlier start time. Saturday's Busch Stadium Exclusive St. Louis Cardinals "YADI" Tumbler Giveaway (2,000 fans) will remain Saturday's giveaway, starting when gates open at 12:30pm.

Fans with questions may call 417-863-0395 or 417-863-2143 for more information.

