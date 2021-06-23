Travs Take Opener in Springdale

Springdale, AR - Behind six shutout innings from Alejandro Requena, the Arkansas Travelers opened a road series against Northwest Arkansas with a 4-2 win over the Naturals. It was the Travs sixth win in the past seven games. Requena allowed just two hits over his six innings while earning his third win. Connor Kopach had a pair of hits including a home run for the third consecutive game. Nick Duron earned his third save with a perfect ninth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs scored three times with two out in the second. David Masters hit an RBI single and two batters later Connor Lien hit a two-run double.

* In the eighth, the Naturals scored twice and had two men on with no outs. Moises Gomez came in from the bullpen and retired three in a row and kept the Travs up by two.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Connor Kopach: 2-3, HBP, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* RHP Alejandro Requena: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Kopach is the first Trav this year to homer in three consecutive games.

* NW Arkansas went just 1-12 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The Travs look to keep rolling on Wednesday night with right-hander Adam Hill (0-1, 6.14) making the start against lefty Drew Parrish (1-1, 8.10). First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

